As a future title match looms between the two, Gunther and Damian Priest will have a confrontation during this coming episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed through a vignette on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown, a face-off between the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and the number-one contender for his title is set to take place, this coming Monday night.

In the main event of the November 4 episode of WWE Raw, Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal-4-Way match to become the new Number-One Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship and he will challenge the reigning champion Gunther in a match that’s yet to be announced.

WWE Smackdown: Two Title Matches Announced For November 15 Episode

Priest is the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion on WWE Raw, following his cash-in of the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL to defeat Drew McIntyre for the title. He held the belt until SummerSlam of this year where he dropped it to Gunther in the first place. The two are currently slated for a rematch.

After this week’s face-off on WWE Raw, Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill will also compete against the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day on next week’s episode. The bout was not announced to be a title match in the vignette that aired on SmackDown, but a description on WWE.com lists the match as a title bout.

There are some rumors of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez capturing the Women’s Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw. This comes after Morgan recently spoke to TMZ Sports, and a scenario was presented to her of a dual-title reign and the women’s world champion absolutely loved the idea of closing in 2024 as a dual champion.

WWE Raw November 11 episode match card

WWE Raw November 11 episode takes place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the current match card for the show goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confronts the number-one contender for his title Damian Priest

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in a title match