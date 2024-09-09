WWE Raw will offer its season premiere on the USA Network, this week which is coming up with a loaded match card with two more new bouts added to the card. The show will be headlined with the WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart making an appearance in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta.

In addition, it has been announced on X that Mysterio would face Dragon Lee on this episode of WWE Raw. The two were part of a triple-threat match, last week that also involved Ilja Dragunov in a tournament to determine a new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

During that match on WWE Raw, Carlito came out to interfere by attacking Lee. Damian Priest also arrived at the scene for the save but he was attacked by Mysterio to create a brawl. This allowed Dragunov to steal the win by pinning Lee and move into a fatal-4-way set for this week.

Also announced for WWE Raw is a six-woman tag team where the Pure Fusion Collective members Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler will go up against Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and a mystery partner. The match was set up after Vega lost to Baszler last week, and suffered an attack in the hands of the heel faction.

Valkyria ran down to make the save for Vega but she was further attacked in a 3-on-2 situation. When the babyface duo was recovering backstage, Valkyria said that she had an idea for this week and mentioned that the show would be emanating from Calgary.

WWE Raw September 9 episode match card

The September 9 episode of WWE Raw is scheduled from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the currently confirmed match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Intercontinental Championship Contender’s tournament fatal-4-way finale: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

– Street fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile)

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart to appear

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

– Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville)