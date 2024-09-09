WWE Raw will celebrate its season premiere, this week to kick things off for WWE Week on the USA Network as all of the WWE’s three weekly shows will be airing on the same platform. Excitement is high regarding the red brand show with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart being confirmed for the Monday night episode set for tonight.

The primary reason behind Bret Hart being booked for the September 9 edition of WWE Raw is that it takes place in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The confirmation of this appearance first came through Jackie Redmond, as she confirmed on social media about “Hitman” making a return to WWE TV as part of the “Season Premiere” of the flagship show on the USA Network.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Daily, a major reason behind Bret Hart’s return on WWE Raw is that it will mark his final appearance at the Saddledome, as the historic arena is scheduled will soon be demolished. The Saddledome has hosted numerous historic WWE events over the years and it also is a significant location in both Hart’s and the company’s history.

In more news to this return on WWE Raw, it was added by PWInsider that Bret Hart is scheduled to work a segment with the current World Champion Gunther on the show. While the exact details of the segment haven’t been revealed, fans can expect an exciting interaction between the two. Gunther is coming off a huge win over Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin from a weekend ago.

Bret Hart’s final in-ring appearance on WWE Raw occurred on September 12, 2011, where he teamed up with John Cena to defeat Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez in a tag team match at the Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Most recently, he was shown on WWE TV at Clash at the Castle 2022 PLE in Wales, Scotland.

WWE Raw September 9 episode match card

The September 9 episode of WWE Raw is scheduled from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the currently confirmed match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Intercontinental Championship Contender’s tournament fatal-4-way finale: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

– Street fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile)

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart to appear

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

– Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville)