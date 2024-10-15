En route to the Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event, a title alteration situation was created on the latest episode of WWE Raw. The women’s champion and the 2024 Money in the Bank winner were present on the show targeting the reigning women’s world champion on the red brand to stir things up. However, it was Dominik Mysterio who again saved the day for his girlfriend.

The taped version of WWE Raw from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri aired, last night with the opening segment featuring Rhea Ripley who was out to have a confrontation with the women’s world champion Liv Morgan and her current ally Raquel Rodriguez. However, a surprise was waiting for her upon the call-out.

Liv Morgan’s Title Retention Against Rhea Ripley Had Last Minute Change At WWE PLE

The 2024 Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton rather showed on WWE Raw as she was there to deliver a message for WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax: stay out of her business or else Ripley was set to encounter a problem. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez eventually attacked Rhea and Tiffany from behind. The two also stood tall in the ring to end the segment.

Later in a backstage segment on WWE Raw, Ripley approached the General Manager of the show Adam Pearce pledging for a match against Morgan and Rodriguez. Pearce had no problem but then he reminded Ripley to collect a tag partner for the match in which Damian Priest wasn’t fitting. Tiffany appeared for help and Ripley had no other option but to accept her services.

WWE Raw: Kiana James Undergoes Enhancement Surgery Amid 2024 Hiatus

WWE Raw: Nia Jax attacked Liv Morgan in the main event match

In the main event of WWE Raw October 14 episode, the tag team match of Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez ended in a DQ after the WWE Women’s Champion made her presence felt by attacking Morgan and thereby seeking revenge from Smackdown as Morgan helped Naomi to pin Jax, last Friday night.

Jax quickly took Liv out with a Samoan Drop and The Annihilator and advised Tiffany to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Morgan. Tiffany agreed to the suggestion but Dominik Mysterio came out and dragged Morgan away from the ring. Thus, WWE Raw ended with Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan still set for the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Championship bout in Saudi Arabia.