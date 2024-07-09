Drew McIntyre is currently out of action per a storyline suspension handed to him by the WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. But he will be there on Monday, July 15 episode to discuss his storyline reinstatement. This comes after a request has arrived from his bitter rival CM Punk who’s willing to take on him at any cost.

McIntyre was suspended and fined $50,000 by Pearce after he ensued utter chaos during the post-show of the Money in the Bank premium live event. The top WWE Raw Star put his hands on the WWE officials including Pearce after CM Punk cost him an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship.

John Cena Wants Fans To Know How Appreciative He’s During 2025 WWE Retirement Tour

In the opening match of Money in the Bank PLE, McIntyre won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then cashed in the contract during the Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins world title match to make it a triple threat. But it was Punk’s interference that helped Priest to steal the win. A similar outcome was observed in two consecutive WWE PLEs, making McIntyre furious.

Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Return From Ongoing Hiatus Since Wrestlemania 40

Punk was also fined $25,000 but he was present on WWE Raw to cut a promo McIntyre suffered the consequences due to his previous actions and he also failed to keep his promise of leaving Money in the Bank as the new World Heavyweight Champion. Punk then demanded McIntyre’s suspension to be withdrawn so that the two could go to war.

In response, Pearce agreed to bring McIntyre to WWE Raw for a meeting where he could re-think his decision to suspend the 2024 Money in the Bank. Given CM Punk is medically cleared for action, this should officially mark the beginning of Summerslam’s buildup for his match against McIntyre.

At Summerslam, Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther by virtue of his win at the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Now, Gunther will come face-to-face against Priest to start building this world title match on WWE Raw, next week.

WWE Raw July 15 episode match card

– Drew McIntyre returns

– Damian Priest and Gunther come face-to-face

– Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed