More than two months after suffering an attack at the hands of Bronson Reed on WWE Raw that landed him straight in the hospital, Seth Rollins will finally get the opportunity to meet his attacker, face-to-face on this coming episode of WWE’s flagship show. The expectation is that this meet will lead to a singles contest between the two.

During last night’s episode of Smackdown, it was revealed that a face-to-face segment featuring Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed has been added to the October 21 episode of WWE Raw.

Back on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bronson Reed launched a brutal attack on The Visionary, out of nowhere just to make a statement. Reed delivered multiple Tsunami splashes, resulting in the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion being rushed to the hospital as he was coughing blood. Follow-up reports claimed that Rollins was thus written off WWE TV as he needed to take care of some legitimate injuries from the past.

Then Rollins returned on WWE Raw during the headliner match of the September 30 episode helping Braun Strowman to defeat “Big” Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing Match. The Visionary took advantage of the No-DQ situation and stomped Reed on the steel steps which gave time to Strowman to stand up to his feet within the referee’s ten counts to pick up the win.

Already set for the coming episode of WWE Raw is Jey Uso’s next Intercontinental Championship defense against Bron Breakker in a rematch for the potential main event slot. Also, two matches in the contender’s tournament for the World Tag Team Championship will go down on the show.

WWE Raw October 21 episode match card

WWE Raw October 21 episode is scheduled from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where it returns to the two-hour-long live format on the USA Network. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) Bron Breakker

– World Tag Team Championship Contenders’ tournament: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Brutus Creed & Julius Creed

– World Tag Team Championship Contenders’ tournament: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Akam & Rezar

– Seth Rollins comes face-to-face with Bronson Reed