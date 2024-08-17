A Title Match and a Grudge Match have already been announced for the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw. Now, two former world champions – namely CM Punk and Randy Orton have been added to the lineup of the show that will serve as the second-last episode from the red brand before WWE’s Bash in Berlin premium live event.

During the latest bygone episode of SmackDown, a commercial aired that confirmed that CM Punk will be on WWE Raw, next Monday night to deliver a message in Sunrise, Florida. Randy Orton was also announced for the coming show as he moves forward to his World Heavyweight Championship match opportunity against Gunther at Bash in Berlin, later this month.

On the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, Orton and Gunther met face-to-face to exchange promos about their upcoming title match in Berlin, Germany. Gunther accused Orton of wasting all of his generational talent and that he was trying to be relevant in this new era, the era of The Ring General. Orton backfired by appreciating Gunther’s opinion but then proving his point of doing pretty good for himself.

Drew McIntyre’s music then hit as he came out on WWE Raw. This distraction allowed Orton to hit an RKO on Gunther. As McIntyre was about to enter the ring to tell his reason for being present, CM Punk arrived at the scene and attacked McIntyre with a belt. Punk kept on whipping him until McIntyre made his departure through the audience.

This segment further led to reports affirming that WWE would book Punk and McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin, an announcement that should come on WWE Raw. Furthermore, it’ll be interesting to see if Gunther can find out the strategy to counter an RKO.

WWE Raw August 19 episode match card

The August 19 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The three confirmed matches for the second-last episode before Bash in Berlin 2024 are given below,

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre defend against IYO SKY & Kairi Sane, and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

– Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar

– Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

– CM Punk appears

– Randy Orton appears