Moving on from a historic edition of Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, WWE Raw will start building things toward the next PLE in store within four weeks that’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It appears that two of the former world champion from the active roster of the WWE’s red brand will be missing from the equation due to injury reasons.

During the September 30 episode of WWE Raw in Evansville, Indiana, Braun Strowman competed against Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match that was chaotic. The ring also ended up breaking down amid the collision between two larger-than-life superstars. In the end, Strowman ended up winning via interference from Seth Rollins.

But things didn’t end up in favor of the Monster of All Monsters as he ended up picking up a torn groin just two minutes into the Last Monster Standing match on WWE Raw. Strowman took to social media to share the news by stating the following,

“After waiting a few days to see how this was gonna end up. This is where we’re at!! Tore my Groin 2 minutes into the Last Monster Standing Match last week on Raw and pained my way through that son of a b*tch. To yet again reminded the world I am The #MonsterOfAllMonsters.”

WWE Raw: Braun Strowman could miss TV a few weeks, at least

In an update from Ringside News, it was stated that the recovery time for an athlete with a torn groin depends on the severity of the injury depending on which Strowman’s return to action on WWE Raw can vary.

Three types of injuries were stated with Grade 1 being a mild strain that usually requires 1–2 weeks of rest before returning to exercise, Grade 2 is a more serious strain that can take 2–3 months to heal while Grade 3 is a severe strain, where most or all of the muscle is torn. If Strowman is dealing with the Grade 3 tear then he would miss 4 months of action on WWE Raw.

Former world champion Drew McIntyre could also be off WWE Raw for a few weeks which would allow him to get protected following the major loss against CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell. Plus, PWInsider reports that McIntyre was “banged up” after the match after being struck with a metal toolbox by Punk. It required him to get 16 stitches to stop the blood.