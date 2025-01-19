Further segments for the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw have been added to the lineup for the show that’s waiting for tomorrow night. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, have been confirmed to make appearances.

Going after the World Heavyweight Championship, next weekend at the old-school Saturday Night’s Main Event show, it was revealed via WWE.com that Jey Uso will be on WWE Raw,

“Just days before Saturday Night’s Main Event, we’ll hear ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s comments about his imminent World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther. Prepare to Yeet on Raw, this Monday at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix.”

One new matchup has also been added to the lineup of WWE Raw where Pure Fusion Collective will face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, continuing their ongoing feud. A WWE.com preview for the match is available but it does not clarify which two PFC members will be competing in the match. We assume Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will be the two.

The new Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria is also being advertised to return to WWE Raw, this Monday night. Last week, in one of the major attractions the second Netflix episode of WWE’s flagship show at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the final match of the tournament to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship and create history.

Sami Zayn will also be there on WWE Raw as he’ll address the fans. It appears that the popular superstar will declare himself for the upcoming Royal Rumble matchup.

WWE Raw January 20 episode match card

The January 20 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Hall of Famer “JBL” John Bradshaw Layfield appears

– Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre in a Wrestlemania XL rematch

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in action

– Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

– Jey Uso to appear

– Sami Zayn to address the WWE Universe

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria returns to WWE Raw