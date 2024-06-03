Liv Morgan shocked the world on last week’s episode of WWE Raw by kissing Dominik Mysterio who isn’t on the same page with her, per the storyline. That leads her to give an explanation behind her actions which will probably be done, tonight when the reigning women’s champion appears on TV.

As announced by the WWE on their official website as well as on social media handles, Liv Morgan has been booked to make an appearance on the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw to provide us with a follow-up on her kissing angle with Dom-Dom.

“Morgan retained her title in epic fashion by defeating Becky Lynch inside of a steel cage thanks to an inadvertent assist from Mysterio, but it’s what happened following the match that has the world buzzing,” the preview story on WWE Raw stated on the company’s official website.

“As she went up the ramp, Morgan planted a kiss on ‘Dirty’ Dom, leading to what should be a must-see episode of Monday Night Raw live at 8/7 C on USA!”

After waiting for a few months on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan became the new women’s world champion on May 25 night by defeating Becky Lynch at the Saudi Arabia premium live event King & Queen of the Ring from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah. She owed the win to Dominik who passed on a chair to the ring, a move that allowed her to plant Becky with a DDT onto it.

Then in the main event of the WWE Raw May 27 episode, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage by escaping the cage to retain the WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Championship. Again Dominik interfered in this contest and inadvertently helped the champion to retain by helping her to escape the cage.

WWE Raw June 3 episode match card

Liv Morgan’s upcoming appearance on WWE Raw made the anticipation high for the June 3 episode which will be happening from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The current match card for the show is given below:

– Liv Morgan to make an appearance

– Non-title match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

– Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

– The New Day vs. Authors of Pain