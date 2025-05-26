En route to the annual Money in the Bank premium live event, WWE Raw only has two more episodes left, and the latest one will offer two more qualifiers to fill up the MITB ladder match fray from the men’s side. A title match will be there on the show, while the reports also affirm that a former champion is expected to make her return.

Liv Morgan is officially back in the United States and WWE is wasting no time to bring her back onboard. After wrapping her role in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, the former Women’s World Champion is back from Japan and she is expected to be inserted back into TV storylines on WWE Raw, sooner than expected.

According to a new report, Morgan’s comeback could happen as early as this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. This comes through an update via Fightful Select as the source has revealed that WWE has already put Morgan into creative discussions following her absence due to the movie filming,

“Sources in WWE confirmed that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is set to be factored in creatively imminently. One source indicated that they were told she could return as soon as the May 26 episode of WWE Raw.”

As mentioned above, Morgan’s absence from WWE Raw over the last several weeks was due to filming overseas in Japan alongside Lily James and Shun Oguri for the Neon-produced thriller. The production has wrapped in a minimum time, and she’s now set to resume her role on WWE television. Even before this latest update, Sean Ross Sapp commented on Fightful’s post-Raw show that Morgan’s return should happen sooner rather than later.

Apart from this expected return, two Money in the Bank qualifying matches have been added to the match card of WWE Raw, as informed by the General Manager Adam Pearce via a social media post. The WWE world tag team title match and Rusev’s singles contest against Akira Tozawa were already declared, last week.

WWE Raw May 26 episode match card

WWE Raw will continue the latest Tampa takeover week with its latest May 27 episode scheduled from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The currently confirmed match card for the show is given as follows,

– World Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defend against The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) in a triple threat

– Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

– Money in the Bank qualifier: Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

– Money in the Bank qualifier: Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta