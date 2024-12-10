The first-ever women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament has progressed on this week’s episode of WWE Raw with another triple threat opening bout being hosted on the show. Via this match, we now have received one more semifinal participant that would begin, soon on WWE programming.

On the December 9 episode of WWE Raw that went down from Kansas City, Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Valkyria pinned Nile to win the match after hitting her with the Night Wing finisher.

Following this win, Valkyria will now face the winner of another triple threat match in the tournament that will feature Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya Neidhart which has yet to take place. It appears that the match should go down on next week’s episode of WWE Raw but the confirmation on WWE’s part hasn’t come.

WWE Raw: Update from Women’s IC championship tournament

Two weeks ago on WWE Raw, GM Adam Pearce revealed that the inaugural championship is coming on the women’s roster and that a tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion will take place. That tourney kicked off on last week’s episode with a triple threat.

In that opening bout on last week’s WWE Raw, Dakota Kai defeated Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat to become the first to advance to semis. She will face the winner of another first-round triple threat between Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kayden Cater. It is currently unknown when the finale match would take place but the belief is that it should happen on WWE’s Netflix premiere in January 2025.

A similar tournament as a counterpart of WWE Raw is taking place on SmackDown, where the first Women’s United States Champion will be crowned via multiple triple threats at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. The final opening round three-way match featuring Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez took place this past Friday night while the two semis are scheduled for this coming Friday to determine the two finalists.