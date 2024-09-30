Before they lock horns in the final match of their feud CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will come under one roof on WWE Raw. With Hell in a Cell being the ultimate destination for the current adversaries, we might also end up seeing a prelude of things to come as both of them will be in attendance at tonight’s episode.

Numerous segments have been added to the latest upcoming edition of WWE Raw and the headliner amongst them will feature Punk and McIntyre making appearances. The advertisement given on WWE’s part on their official website stated the following,

“CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are just days away from competing inside Hell in a Cell and both Superstars are set to appear on Raw to discuss it. What will happen when these two bitter enemies hit the ring with a mic?”

In another major announcement made for this week’s WWE Raw, the new Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso will be appearing on the show. This will be the first time that the veteran tag team talent will be on live WWE TV with a singles title. He won the title from Bron Breakker on last week’s episode and the former champion might also be out on the show, vying for a rematch.

A six-man tag team match featuring Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh going up against the LWO’s Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro has also been added to WWE Raw. Plus, the ongoing beef between Pure Fusion Collective with Natalya, Zelina Vega, and Lyra Valkyria will continue with the latter competing against Zoey Stark.

WWE Raw September 30 episode match card

WWE Raw September 30 episode takes place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Last Monster Standing Match: Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

– Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

– Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

– Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, & JD McDonagh) vs. LWO (Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro)

– Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria

– CM Punk & Drew McIntyre to appear

– New Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso to appear