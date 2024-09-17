Since her return to WWE Raw, last week, Natalya Neidhart decided to even the odds for Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega against The Pure Fusion Collective. After defeating the heel faction in a tag team contest, last night, she was scheduled to feature in a singles match against one of them and came out as the winner.

On the September 16 episode of WWE Raw, Natalya Neidhart (with Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria) defeated Zoey Stark (with Pure Fusion Collective’s Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler) in a one-on-one capacity.

WWE Raw: Championship Match And More Announced For September 23 Episode

After blocking a springboard dropkick, Nattie hit with a German suplex. Stark hit a thrust kick for two and countered a sharpshooter. They traded cradles until Natalya Neidhart captured the sudden win with a schoolboy.

This turned out to be the second consecutive win for the Calgary—native after picking up the win on behalf of her team on the September 9th episode of WWE Raw where she was paired up with Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria to defeat Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler) in a six-man tag team action.

Giulia Allegedly Needs To Shred “Expressionless Face” Upon 2024 WWE NXT Debut

Natalya Neidhart allegedly didn’t join Pure Fusion Collective

In light of the two back-to-back losses over the past couple of weeks, the PFC faction featured in a backstage interview on the WWE Raw Talk segment which saw them issuing a warning to Natalya Neidhart. They allegedly left the option open to let the returnee join their group after she decided to make a return to her hometown. But making them enemies might turn out to be a huge mistake in her career.

“I’ll admit, you’re one of the most tenured veterans here. You’re incredible in the ring. But there’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s turn your back on P.F.C. You had one shot, you had one opportunity to join us, and now, I think it’s more evident than ever that you made the wrong decision. You made an enemy out of us. Shoot your shot,” Sonya Deville stated to Natalya Neidhart. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Natalya Neidhart recently renewed her contract with the WWE which, sparked excitement among her fanbase to see her back in action. She made her much-anticipated return on Raw, last week and time will tell if the PFC has some bad news in store for her in the future.