Natalya Neidhart made her much-anticipated WWE Raw return on last week’s episode that went down from her hometown of Calgary. Competing in a tag team match, she appeared to be a helping hand for a babyface duo against a heel trio. Now, she will face one of the heels in a singles contest on the latest coming episode.

As announced on WWE’s social media in the latest, Natalya will take on Zoey Stark of the Pure Fusion Collective. “Can @NatbyNature teach @ZoeyStarkWWE a lesson in respect or will it be a triumphant night for Pure Fusion Collective?” was written on the post to promote the match for WWE Raw.

WWE Bad Blood 2024: Spoiler On Planned World Title Match For October PLE

On the bygone episode of WWE Raw, Natalya Neidhart appeared to be the mystery partner for Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria in a trios match on WWE Raw and she also scored the win for her side against Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler in the match.

Valkyria and Vega had repeatedly been attacked by the Pure Fusion Collective members with the numbers-game in their favor which led to Valkyria coming up with a plan for the trio in Calgary and that’s to call for the comeback of Natalya on WWE Raw after a gap of four months. She was reportedly away from the scene after her earlier contract with the WWE had expired.

Natalya Neidhart Admittedly Took Off From WWE To Work “On A Couple Of Projects”

This past weekend, Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman and Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio has already been announced for the coming episode of WWE Raw. Also, the former WWE Champion Sheamus will be in action continuing his ongoing beef with Pete Dunne.

WWE Raw September 16 episode match card

WWE Raw September 16 episode takes place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon where CM Punk has already been announced to make an appearance. The confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– CM Punk returns

– World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) defend against New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

– Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

– Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

– Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Natalya Neidhart vs. Zoey Stark