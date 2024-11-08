A revolutionary move is expected on WWE Raw after the show makes its move to Netflix, the largest OTT platform around the globe. With that, a major change is expected on WWE’s flagship programming from early 2025 with even recent teases being made of live airing from the United Kingdom region during the Road to Wrestlemania 41 season.

WWE women’s division could also get a big upgrade as with plenty of talented wrestlers available in the fold, the company is reportedly thinking about adding new titles for its female competitors. Rumors have been swirling about the addition of the Women’s United States and Intercontinental Titles to their roster. After WWE Raw’s Netflix move, we may also have a women’s Netflix Championship in the mix.

While speaking to Gorilla Position, Tiffany Stratton was asked about WWE Raw introducing a mid-card title for the women’s division, most notably a Netflix Championship. The women’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner seemed open to the idea of having a Netflix Championship for the women’s division in 2025,

“I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title, like a Netflix Championship. I think that’d be amazing. What a great idea—it’d be cool.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE Raw to air debut episode on Netflix in early January

We will have to wait and see whether WWE ends up introducing a women’s mid-card title to the roster, down the road. WWE has never introduced a title belt, especially for a streaming platform but you never know how things turn out after WWE Raw jumps to Netflix, early, next year. Given the current regime of the company, they’re open to exploring several new scenarios to make things interesting.

It was during the WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event press conference in Berlin, Germany, that Cody Rhodes officially announced that the premiere date for WWE Raw on Netflix would be on January 6. Although WWE’s current deal with NBC Universal ran through this fall, the show is still airing on the USA Network through the rest of 2024.

While the confirmation is yet to come, the debut episode of WWE Raw is likely to air from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. It will be one of the biggest in the history of the weekly TV programming of WWE.