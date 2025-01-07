Episode 1650 of WWE Raw turned out to be the longest weekly episode of the show amid its historic debut on Netflix, which some touted as Wrestlemania-esque. In the presence of The Rock, Roman Reigns solidified his position as the Tribal Chief in the WWE, and even The Great One endorsed him afterward.

In the opening match of the historic January 6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match to get the Ula Fala and become the Undisputed Tribal Chief of the WWE.

The OTC almost had Solo pinned after powerbomb-ing him through the table. Still, Tama Tonga pulled the referee out of the ring during the pin count and then Jacob Fatu attacked Roman taking advantage of the no-DQ situation. Solo hit Roman with the Samoan Spike and went for the cover, but Roman kicked out.

An irate Solo hit the referee with the Samoan Spike which led Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso to come out on WWE Raw with The New Bloodline. Roman was able to connect with the Spear on Solo, but there was no referee. A referee did come out but Solo kicked out to save the match. Sami and Jimmy brawled to the back with Jacob and Tama, afterward.

WWE Raw: The Rock endorsed Roman Reigns after tribal Combat win

As Roman Reigns was looking forward to hitting another spear on Solo, Kevin Owens interfered in this match on WWE Raw and hit Roman with a Stunner. Owens was going for a Package Piledriver on Roman but Cody Rhodes came out and took him out. Cody hit Owens with a Cody Cutter and ensue a brawl within the crowd.

This led Roman Reigns to focus on the finish of the match as he hit 2 back-to-back Spears on Solo to secure the pinfall win. Once the match was over on WWE Raw, Paul Heyman was about to hand the Ula Fala to Roman, but The Rock came out. Heyman handed the Ula Fala to The Rock, and he put it around Roman’s neck before they hugged. The Rock then simply watched Reigns celebrating his victory in the first-ever match of the WWE Raw Netflix era.

