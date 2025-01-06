From tonight’s WWE Raw onward, John Cena will be out on an emotional ride in his retirement tour that will continue through the rest of 2025. The former franchise player of the WWE has long been confirmed to appear on the Netflix debut of WWE’s flagship show where he’s expected to give us a glimpse of the road waiting for him in due course.

Rumors are running long about a program between John Cena and Logan Paul on the road to Wrestlemania 41. After reports affirmed that the two are certainly not colliding at the biggest event of the year, some believed that this match could be in store on tonight’s WWE Raw but that’s not the case, either.

During a recent live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes shot down speculation about John Cena stepping back into the ring for the Netflix debut of WWE Raw, especially in a match against Logan Paul. In the conversation, it was noted that the matchup has garnered interest from both Cena and WWE but the source has confirmed that the timing isn’t just right.

“If they’re asking if they can wrestle on the Netflix show, I would say no. That match, if it were to happen, it’s going to get heavily promoted. So no, yeah, that that story just remains as we reported last Thursday, you know, interest on both sides, interest within the WWE to do the match, however, not at WrestleMania, that’s where,” WrestleVotes stated on possibly seeing John Cena in action on WWE Raw.

Triple H, speaking on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, confirmed that John Cena will take the opportunity to address his plans on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere. As for his Wrestlemania plans, WWE isn’t looking forward to booking the Leader of Cenation against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 as they will prefer a rather seasoned opponent for him for the grandest stage.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins

– The Rock to appear

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear

– Hulk Hogan appears on live WWE TV after 2 years