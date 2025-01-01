Per the official update received on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, John Cena’s retirement tour will officially kick off in just one week as WWE’s flagship show hits the Netflix platform. He already has several dates lined up for his tour, which will end in December 2025 and this tour will also mark the final in-ring stint of his professional wrestling career.

The sixteen-time world champion is set to appear on the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix and his in-ring return status for the show has been revealed. During a recent Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes addressed the rumors about WWE’s most trusted shoulder making his in-ring return on the historic Netflix episode.

The reliable source dismissed the idea of seeing John Cena in a match on Raw this upcoming Monday. But with Logan Paul also appearing on WWE Raw, a potential showdown between the two was teased as it was stated that WWE officials are interested in the matchup.

WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes’ Role Revealed Upon Netflix Arrival On January 6

WrestleVotes clearly mentioned that if Logan Paul vs. John Cena does happen at a future date, it would be promoted a lot, but it’s not planned for the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode. There is interest from both sides, but WWE doesn’t want the match to be placed at WrestleMania, either,

“No, if they’re asking if they can wrestle on the Netflix show, I would say no. That match, if it were to happen, it’s going to get heavily promoted. So no, yeah, that that story just remains as we reported last Thursday, you know, interest on both sides, interest within the WWE to do the match, however, not at WrestleMania, that’s where.”

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins