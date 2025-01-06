In the main event of the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode, Roman Reigns will battle Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat with the winner receiving the Samoan Ula Fala and claiming the throne of The Tribal Chief. Stakes have been made higher for the episode with Sikoa declaring that Paul Heyman will be present on the show to hand over the Ula Fala to the winner.

Last night, The Rock also announced that he’ll be at the WWE Raw Netflix premiere show to amp things up. While nothing regarding his appearance has been confirmed, he will certainly be there in some capacity around The Tribal Combat match to get involved in The Bloodline storyline.

According to the reports of WrestlePurists, The Rock is scheduled to fire Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline on the WWE Raw premiere. This report also indicates that Sikoa is losing to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat Match for the Ula Fala.

Even Roman Reigns has issued the following statement ahead of this match on WWE Raw, “Tomorrow, the landscape of the industry will change forever. It’s Tribal Combat. There can be only one. Experience Greatness on a Different Level – only on Netflix.”

The Rock will be appearing on WWE Raw for the first time since Bad Blood in Atlanta on October 5, 2024. On that night, he confronted Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, teasing that he was coming after both these men. As such, reports from WON do confirm that top officials do consider him to compete in a Wrestlemania match.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins

– The Rock to appear

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear

– Hulk Hogan appears on live WWE TV after 2 years