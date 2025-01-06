It seems the confirmed for the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode has just got bigger with two more confirmations on the show. Hulk Hogan is the latest name to get confirmed for his next LIVE appearance on WWE TV after a couple of years during this star-studded show on Netflix in Los Angeles.

While no official confirmation is available for Hogan’s appearance on WWE Raw, an update through Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the old-school name is slated to make an appearance. While nothing specific regarding this appearance has been mentioned by the source, WWE’s strategy is clear and that’s to feature major stars for the historic launch.

As such, the plan is to present surprises throughout the WWE Raw Netflix debut show to maintain excitement without overwhelming viewers. This is the reason that WWE has announced that former United States Champion Logan Paul will make his return to TV on this episode. This appearance will ensure that WWE could grab attention from the mainstream side.

This week’s WWE Raw would be the first time that Logan will be seen on WWE television since last year’s SummerSlam, when he lost the United States title to LA Knight. Shortly after that loss, he teased retirement, especially after becoming a father. However, Logan resurfaced in WWE during their Netflix kickoff event at WWE Headquarters last month.

It was also announced on that night that Logan is the newest member of the WWE Raw roster after previously being a free agent since entering the WWE scene in 2021. Local advertisements also include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for this show and time will tell if he will end up having a segment with John Cena amid rumors of their Wrestlemania 41 match.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins

– The Rock to appear

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear

– Hulk Hogan appears on live WWE TV after 2 years