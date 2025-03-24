With the United Kingdom tour continuing, WWE Raw is all set to heat things up in Glasgow, Scotland with another set of raucous fans in attendance. Coming into the city with a stacked card, the red brand talents will essentially deliver high-octane action. After a bunch of announcements came, last week, the Intercontinental Championship match has just been added to the show’s lineup.

After a brief confrontation from the Brussels, Belgium edition, Bron Breakker defending his Intercontinental Championship against Penta is now scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw. Penta previously issued a challenge to Breakker for a title match and also helped Breakker fend off an attack by Judgment Day, last week.

With Penta’s unimaginable striking capabilities meeting the brute force of Breakker, this match is likely to produce a slobberknocker of a contest on WWE Raw. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable has also been confirmed for the show after an anonymous person wearing a lucha mask, resembling Gable has been attacking members of the LWO for the past three weeks.

Both the match announcements came through a social media post by the WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce who stated the following,

“Breaking news: Tomorrow night live on Raw, the Intercontinental Championship is on the line. Bron Breakker one-on-one with Penta. Plus, Dragon Lee finally gets his hands on Chad Gable and Lyra Valkyria puts her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez.”

The Glasgow edition of WWE Raw will also mark the very first time that both the men’s and women’s Intercontinental Championships will be on the line with Wrestlemania being so close in the calendar. Whichever two superstars emerge to be the winners of these two title showdowns, will likely enter the grandest stage of them all as the reigning champions.

WWE Raw March 24 episode match card

WWE Raw will continue its tour across the United Kingdom ahead of Wrestlemania 41 and it will stop by the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland for the March 24 episode with the following match card being confirmed for the show to kick off at 4 PM ET,

– Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defends against Raquel Rodriguez

– CM Punk appears

– Jey Uso and a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & John Cena to appear

– Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

– Bron Breakker defends Intercontinental Championship against Penta