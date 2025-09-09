Nikki Bella isn’t having the best time in the ring as she has digested yet another loss on the latest episode of WWE Raw. Previously, in a match that appeared to be a last-minute addition to the card, she came up short against Becky Lynch over the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. In addition, that match was largely criticized for missed spots, which many fans believe were caused by Nikki’s ring-rust condition.

On the September 8 edition of WWE Raw from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce, informed IYO SKY that Stephanie Vaquer couldn’t make it to the venue, and hence, the planned contract signing was off. However, he still wanted SKY to be ready for their title match at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

SKY was relieved with the affirmation from the WWE Raw GM about the match when Nikki Bella approached SKY and put her over for the upcoming title match opportunity. This is when Asuka and Kairi Sane barged in and told Nikki to leave. Nikki told Asuka to show some respect. In return, Asuka offered to beat some respect into her.

WWE Raw: Asuka defeated Nikki Bella in a singles contest

This led to the singles match on WWE Raw between the two former Divas/Women’s Champions, where Asuka, with Sane by her side, defeated Nikki Bella. As the match progressed, Asuka hit a German suplex before going for the missile dropkick, but Nikki avoided and fought back with a springboard kick.

Asuka hit a series of strikes, but Nikki resisted an Asuka Lock and hit an Alabama Slam. After a roundhouse kick and a spinning heel kick, she applied the Asuka Lock, forcing Nikki to tap out in the finish.

Shortly after the match, Asuka again confronted Nikki Bella backstage on WWE Raw, and Nikki was ready for round two between them. Rhea Ripley showed up as Asuka told her she was the top woman in WWE. Rhea questioned that position by saying that Asuka’s friend IYO SKY would soon be competing for the Women’s World Championship. An irate Asuka then left the scene.