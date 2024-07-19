Rhea Ripley stole the thunder of Liv Morgan since her comeback on Monday Night Raw, a couple of weeks ago from her three-month-long hiatus from the WWE. In her absence, a romantic saga unfolded between Liv and Dominik which could split her up with the latter in the future.

For the time being, Jey Uso has set his sights on Rhea Ripley from a storyline perspective as the former Bloodline member plans to take the former women’s world champion to Waffle House. After revealing his plans on Raw, he also made a gesture to the concerned superstar to call him on his cell phone after defeating Dominik in a match.

Summerslam 2024: WWE Not Changing Lineups For Scheduled PLE Matches

WWE fans probably now have an update on Uso and Rhea Ripley’s possible date, courtesy of the backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond who was in pursuit of the question of whether Uce has the phone number of MAMI.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Redmond asked Uso if he had Rhea Ripley’s cell phone number, to which Uso indicated that he was just moments away from asking her for it. After some time, Redmond then approached the top WWE female star about her backstage interaction with Uso and whether Uso had succeeded in his mission in response to which she asserted Uso’s trademark, “Yeet.”

“Give. Me. The. Ball,” Zelina Vega Hell-Bent On Proving Her Potential In WWE

Before this investigation, also posted a simple question to the WWE locker room by inquiring whether they were Team Liv Morgan or Team Rhea Ripley. Former Raw Tag Team Champion Otis and former NXT Tag Team Champion Julius Creed took sides with Morgan, Maxxine Dupri was rooting for the recent returnee on WWE TV. The likes of Bron Breakker, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark seemed indifferent on this matter.

Rhea Ripley secured a title match at Summerslam 2024

In the kick-off segment of this week’s episode of Raw, Dominik Mysterio attempted to reconcile with Ripley with Liv Morgan interrupting them. She said she didn’t see what Ripley saw in Dominik, but then after spending time with him, it all became real to her.

Rhea Ripley said that he will wait to fix things up with Dominik but less than three weeks away from Summerslam 2024, she can’t wait to get back something that belongs to hers and that’s the Women’s World Title. Morgan accepted the challenge hoping that Dominik would be there in her corner for the title match.