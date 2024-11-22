After achieving major success with his duties on Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns will now reportedly be WWE Raw bound. It appears that the top WWE Superstar will be having a massive presence on Monday Night Raw as WWE prepares for the show’s highly anticipated shift on Netflix in early January.

Since the beginning of The Tribal Chief persona in the WWE, Roman has dominated Friday Night SmackDown for years, but he’s now expected to shift much of his attention to WWE Raw in the early half of next year. As such, frequent appearances are expected on his part to promote more WWE content on the red brand’s new home.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass Patreon, Roman Reigns will be a cornerstone figure on WWE Raw to make the program a must-see on Netflix. Joey Votes of the source further reported that Netflix is aware of the value that the former champion brings to the WWE products and he’s specifically needed on Monday nights in 2025.

“We are told the plans as of now, we’ll see Roman Reigns featured on Monday Night Raw and Netflix more so than SmackDown for at least the beginning part of the calendar year.” Joey gave insights on WWE Raw’s move to Netflix.

“Netflix knows exactly what Roman Reigns brings to the table as far as viewership and credibility, and they are all for it. So Roman Reigns will be a key part of Monday Night Raw.”

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns will heavily feature on Road to Wrestlemania 41

There’s no specific update available on whether Roman Reigns will officially move to WWE Raw from Smackdown as part of his increasing appearance spree on Monday nights. But his presence will certainly be there through major events like the Royal Rumble and potentially WrestleMania on the red brand, further highlighting Netflix’s confidence in Reigns’ ability to drive viewership and solidify the program as a top-tier streaming show.

While the debut date for WWE Raw on Netflix has long been confirmed for January 6 of next year, the official information regarding the venue on WWE’s part, came last week. Over on social media, it was confirmed that the show having the setup of a premium live event will go down from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.