The penultimate episode of WWE Raw to be aired on December 23 on the USA Network was taped this week from the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts. Ringside News provided us with the COMPLETE SPOILERS FOR NEXT WEEK’S EPISODE as given below,

– In the opening segment of WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre talked about having frustrations over his sacrifices for the industry which the audience never appreciated. He declared that he’s done giving and will start taking what he deserves, a bitter truth that might upset a lot of people. McIntyre specifically called out Roman Reigns & CM Punk and further criticized the fans for supporting them despite their actions, making it clear that he’s reached a boiling point in his career.

Sami Zayn interrupted the promo session by McIntyre on WWE Raw to ignite a brawl, with McIntyre gaining the upper hand. However, Jey Uso made his way out to the ring to even the odds. They acted, together, and Sami and Jey forced McIntyre out of the ring to close the segment.

WWE Raw Spoilers: Replacement advances in women’s IC title tournament

– In the opening match of WWE Raw, IYO SKY defeated Natalya Neidhart and Alba Fyre in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. SKY replaced Kairi Sane in this match following an attacked angle by Pure Fusion Collective on this week’s episode.

– Chad Gable defeated Akira Tozawa. Gable kept on attacking Tozawa with Ankle Lock even after the match, which led to Otis making the save.

– Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio via DQ after Judgment Day interfered with the matchup. With the numbers-game on their side, The Judgment Day beat down Priest. But this led the new World Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw, War Raiders to come out to make the save.

CM Punk Reportedly Getting WWE World Title Match Opportunity Before 2024 Concludes

– The New Day said in a promo that Big E is scared to make an in-ring return as he wants to be a commentator just like Wade Barrett.

– Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via DQ after The Final Testament interfered. After the match, a brawl broke out between The Final Testament and The Wyatt Sicks.

– In the main event of the December 23 episode of WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a rematch from Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024. McIntyre continued attacking Zayn after the match, which led to Jey Uso making the save, again.

The New Bloodline then made their way out to the ring as they attacked Sami and Jey. Solo Sikoa then took the mic and stated that Roman Reigns would lose to him on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6th and that The OTC would be forced to acknowledge him as the Undisputed Tribal Chief.