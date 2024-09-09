One of the veteran female names in professional wrestling, Natalya Neidhart has been absent from WWE Raw programming for the past several months amid the uncertainties around her contract with the company. Reports do affirm that WWE has signed her to a new deal but her comeback status is yet to be confirmed, as of this writing.

However, it appears that her launching pad under a new contract has been set up for the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw as she will get to return to her hometown to help a babyface faction that’s in a disadvantageous position against a heel stable.

WWE Raw: Reason Legendary Bret Hart Appearing On September 9 Episode

A six-woman tag team match has been announced on WWE Raw where the Pure Fusion Collective members, Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler will compete against Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and a mystery name that’s yet to be confirmed. The match was purely set up on the idea of this week’s episode taking place in Calgary.

Since Natalya Neidhart is billed from this town, the general assumption is that she would be the one to come out on WWE Raw in a surprising capacity to compete in this tag team match to resume her veteran role in the WWE. In a promo, last week, Valkyria also specifically mentioned Calgary to tease this comeback.

“We All Set Boundaries For Ourselves,” WWE’s The Bella Twins Revisits Their Hooters Days

Natalya has not been seen on WWE programming since her victory over Izzi Dame at the June 4 NXT taping. She has also not appeared on WWE Raw since her loss to Kiana James on the June 3rd episode. Amid the absence, multiple sources have confirmed about her signing a new contract with the WWE, however.

WWE Raw September 9 episode match card

The September 9 episode of WWE Raw is scheduled from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the currently confirmed match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Intercontinental Championship Contender’s tournament fatal-4-way finale: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

– Street fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile)

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart to appear

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

– Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville)