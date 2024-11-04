The OG Bloodline will take one more step forward to be on the same page following this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Per the updates, a reunion will be there on the taped show that will drag the Bloodline members with a further meeting on this coming episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Set to emanate from Saudi Arabia for the very first time, WWE Raw will present a packed edition with the headliner match being confirmed in the form of this multi-person match to find Gunther’s next opponent. Spoilers from the show are already revealed courtesy of Sescoops and it suggests how The OG Bloodline storyline will move forward from this week onward.

WWE Raw Netflix Premiere In 2025 To Be One Of The Biggest Episodes In History

WWE Raw: Spoilers from The Usos – Sami Zayn segment

Per the source, Sami Zayn will be out to have a heartfelt promo session on WWE Raw in front of the Saudi Arabian crowd. He will have a reunion session with The Usos in the middle of the ring. It was further noted that a discussion would be there on why Sami helped them at Crown Jewel. Jey Uso further invited Sami to meet with Roman Reigns on this Friday’s SmackDown, so that they can squash their beef.

Just 24 hours earlier from the WWE Raw taping in Saudi Arabia, the New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Taonga with Tanga Loa) defeated the Original Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) in a six-man tag team match following a back-and-forth action between the two sides in the opening contest of Crown Jewel 2024.

Reason WWE Premium Live Events Are Having Fewer Matches In The Card

Once the match was over, Sikoa and his cohorts kept attacking Reigns which led to Sami Zayn coming out. Sami went to hug Sikoa, but he laid out Sikoa with an Exploder Suplex. Roman, Jey, Jimmy & Sami surrounded Sikoa in the ring. But as the intensity grew, Sami accidentally hit Reigns with the Helluva Kick, making way for Sikoa to escape the scene.

Hence, it will be interesting to hear what Sami Zayn has to offer on WWE Raw about the mishap. Furthermore, Roman Reigns’ decision will also be heard regarding the reunion of the OG Bloodline on Smackdown as they possibly prepare for the WarGames showdown at Survivor Series, later this month.