WWE Raw perhaps delivered the biggest episode in its history during the premiere edition on Netflix from Los Angeles, this week. 7 days later, Netflix will deliver the second edition of the show on its platform with two of the fiercest rivalries running along on the card.

The headliner match of WWE Raw will feature Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a street fight on the January 13 episode. WWE has revealed four matches and/or segments for its second week on Netflix with a gimmick match between the two former Judgment Day cohorts.

This match will be a continuation of the extended feud between the two that has produced a one-on-one meeting between the two at Bad Blood in October. The two also took part in a triple threat World title match on Saturday Night’s Main Event, last month but Gunther retained the title on that night.

In another announcement for WWE Raw, Chad Gable will take on a mystery opponent, expected to be the debuting Penta. A vignette aired for the former Penta El Zero Miedo on Monday’s Netflix premiere which seemingly confirms that the masked luchador will simply be known as “Penta” in the WWE.

Penta’s debut was originally announced for this week’s WWE Raw as part of a tag team match with Rey Mysterio. However, that match never took place and Penta’s arrival was thus postponed for next week where the ongoing feud between two UK-natives, Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser will also continue.

One of the most exciting tournaments has been on the go on WWE Raw over the past few weeks for the first-ever women’s Intercontinental Championship will also wrap up, next week through the finale matchup. Lyra Valkyria will take on Dakota Kai to crown this new mid-card champion on the women’s roster.

WWE Raw January 13 episode match card

WWE Raw January 13 episode takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California and the current confirmed match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Street fight: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– Chad Gable vs. TBA (believed to be the debuting Penta)

– Women’s Intercontinental title tournament finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai

– Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser