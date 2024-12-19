As reported earlier, the match card for the debut Netflix episode of WWE Raw will be no less than a WWE premium live event. To make things even more stacked further announcements were made during the Netflix-Raw kickoff event, last night where the general manager of the show Adam Pearce announced that Liv Morgan will defend her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley on that night.

The kickoff event held at WWE headquarters eventually confirmed the news that was almost broken on this past episode of WWE Raw in the opening segment in which Ripley confronted Morgan and let her know that she’s the new challenger for the women’s world title. This came after Ripley pinned Morgan during the WarGames Match to secure the win on behalf of her team.

Starting from May 2022, Ripley and Morgan have wrestled five singles matches against one another on WWE programming as their feud spanned across 2024 on WWE Raw. Ripley currently holds the record of being 3-2 in their head-to-head bouts. Their last battle at Bad Blood witnessed a DQ-end after Raquel Rodriguez interfered in the bout.

In more news from the WWE Raw on Netflix kickoff event held at WWE headquarters, General Manager Adam Pearce also announced that Logan Paul will be the newest member of the red-brand roster. In his below comments, Pearce put the WWE retirement rumors about Paul to rest,

“Lately, there’s been a lot of speculation, innuendo, rumor about the future of the person I’m about to bring out here right now. I’m here to say that it is officially time to put it all to rest. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the newest member of the Monday Night Raw roster, Logan Paul.”

Paul fueled up rumors about his WWE status last week on his podcast by stating that he is retired and would not be at WrestleMania 41. However, last night, Paul made it clear that he’s returning to WWE Raw which makes him available for the busiest season of the year.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Main Event Match)

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix