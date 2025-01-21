Ahead of the annual Royal Rumble premium live event, WWE Raw is set to deliver a star-studded episode with cross-brand appearances scheduled for the show. Two top names have been confirmed to appear while a WWE Hall of Famer is also reportedly appearing on the weekly episode.

A vignette aired on this week’s WWE Raw informing that Logan Paul will make his official debut as a member of the active red brand roster on next week’s episode. Paul, a former United States Champion, was announced to make a comeback to WWE during a Netflix media session, last month. He also attended the historic premiere episode on Netflix but didn’t reveal his next move.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025: WWE Women’s World Title Match Announced

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also appear on next week’s WWE Raw, just two days after a contract signing set for Saturday Night’s Main Event. On that retro night set for this weekend, Rhodes and Kevin Owens will put their signs on the paper for their ladder match over the WWE title at Royal Rumble, with the signing presided over by Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Speaking of WWE Hall of Famer, another one Goldberg is also reportedly appearing on WWE Raw, next Monday night. The rumors surfaced provided the fact that the show takes place in Atlanta. He will get his wish fulfilled to have one last retirement match in the WWE after returning to TV at Bad Blood in the same city.

The World Tag Team Championship will also be defended on WWE Raw with The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defending against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. The match was set up in a backstage segment on Raw after Dominik offered to step in for Finn Balor in their title rematch. Back in December, The War Raiders defeated Balor & McDonagh for the titles in December. In the rematch, Balor can’t compete after featuring in a street fight last week against Damian Priest.

WWE Raw January 27 episode match card

WWE Raw January 27 episode takes place at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia where the returning Bad Blood premium live event was hosted, last year. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– Logan Paul appears

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

– World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defend against The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg possibly appearing