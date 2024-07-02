Next week’s WWE Raw will bring all the fallouts from the latest upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event from Toronto. WWE has announced two matches for the coming episode of their flagship show including one singles bout featuring two men’s MITB ladder match participants.

In a one-on-one capacity, two Money in the Bank ladder match competitors Jey Uso and Chad Gable will go up against each other. This comes after the two featured in the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Jey Uso kicked off the show in style and mentioned that with Money In The Bank approaching on Saturday, he plans to secure the briefcase and earn a future title shot of his choice. Chad Gable interrupted and doubted that instance. He then talked about overcoming significant adversity, including attacks from The Wyatt Sick6 and losing his Alpha Academy family.

Gable further asserted that he’s not afraid of The Wyatt Sick6 and accused Jey of leaving his family. Gable said The Wyatt Sick6 should go after Jey but then the lights went out on WWE Raw and out came the sinister faction, again targeting Gable who encountered silhouettes on the entrance ramp. With Wyatt Sick6 members staring Gable down, Gable retreated through the stairs.

A six-woman tag team match has also been announced for next week’s WWE Raw with Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai facing Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. Valkyria and SKY are also scheduled to take part in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend alongside Zoey Stark, Naomi, Chelsea Green, and Tiffany Stratton.

WWE Raw July 8 episode match card

After missing two back-to-back episodes, Pat McAfee was announced to make his return to the commentary booth, next week. The July 8 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

– Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Damage CTRL – IYO SKY, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

– Pat McAfee returns to the WWE commentary desk