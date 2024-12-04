Ahead of her speculated return to WWE programming, Becky Lynch emerged to be the favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match set for the same-named WWE premium live event, next month. It appears that the professional wrestling circuit is too sure about her comeback to the WWE from the current free agent status and she’s thus leading the pack for the upcoming 30-woman melee.

Multiple sources like Fightful have updated the current favorites to win the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matches and Becky Lynch is the front-runner in terms of odds to win the female counterpart. The odds could increase in her favor once she officially re-joins the WWE fray which would reportedly be happening, later the night during WWE’s promotional media event at Netflix headquarters.

Charlotte Flair Not Expected On WWE Programming Until End Of 2024

Becky Lynch possibly re-joining WWE ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

Ahead of WWE’s Royal Rumble 2025 season unfolding on the OTT platform in January, a media event is scheduled at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, California on December 4 where some major WWE Superstars to be in attendance. According to the reports of PWInsider, Becky Lynch is also scheduled to attend this program which will also mark her official return to the WWE.

Apart from Lynch, another yet-to-be-returning WWE Superstar is in the race to win the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup and that name is Charlotte Flair. Currently, she is in the second position to win the match. In the top five, the next three names are Rhea Ripley and the reigning women’s tag team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

On the men’s side, The Rock is the current favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2025 match to headline Wrestlemania 41. This comes despite there being no commitment from The Great One regarding his involvement at the biggest WWE premium live event of the year. However, he could be back in the WWE fold during the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix on January 6 and henceforth, his chances of winning The Rumble will also begin. CM Punk and John Cena are currently residing in the second and third positions.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event will emanate from Indianapolis, Indiana at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 1st. It will be the first PLE in the WWE calendar for next year.