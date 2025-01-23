WWE is gearing up for the Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event and rumors are circulating about potential additions to the card. As of this writing, only three matches have been confirmed for this PLE although there’s only more than a week to follow for it. That being said, multiple rumors are available claiming new additions to the match card.

WrestleVotes shared that a secondary women’s title match might be announced for Royal Rumble 2025. Specifically, there is speculation about Chelsea Green defending the Women’s United States Championship on the show but this remains unconfirmed. If this rumor turns out to be true then Green’s ongoing status elevation on the roster would continue for good measures.

In recent times, WWE officials have been impressed with Green’s work ethic and as such, this is the reason for her securing the women’s United States title in the first place. Previously the same source indicated that a rematch for the title with Michin could occur at Saturday Night’s Main Event but now this match might have been postponed to Royal Rumble 2025.

With WWE traditionally finalizing major PLE cards as the date approaches closer, additional matches should be announced in due course to round out Royal Rumble 2025. Speaking of this, rumors are fueling up regarding a surprise entrance in the women’s Rumble match in the form of a former TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace.

According to the reports of PWInsider, Grace was spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week which practically confirms her WWE arrival. While her presence at the facility was reportedly brief, sources within WWE creative circles strongly believe she will participate in the 30-woman Rumble match scheduled for Royal Rumble 2025.

Grace has previously competed in last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match and impressed WWE officials with her performance. For the time being, she reportedly worked her final match for the TNA Wrestling promotion at the Genesis pay-per-view in Dallas, Texas, where she lost to Tessa Blanchard.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn and 23 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax and 28 Superstars TBA