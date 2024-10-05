The go-home episode of WWE Smackdown for Bad Blood 2024 premium live event had an interesting match on the card, a Dumpster Match set between Chelsea Green and Michin’. The match came about after antics between the two in recent episodes as the two locked horns together in this gimmick match set at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The match on WWE Smackdown started in a fiery way and it didn’t take long for weapons to be introduced in it. Michin unleashed a flurry of offensive strikes on Chelsea Green, but she was unable to get Green into the dumpster to win the match.

In the first major spot from the match on WWE Smackdown, Green nailed a Canadian Destroyer on Michin and attempted to throw her into the dumpster, but Michin stopped her from closing the lid. Michin came back by hitting Green with a trash bag before they continued with the fight inside the ring.

The Nashville wanted the table to be introduced into the match, and Michin responded with an Eat Defeat before placing Green in a garbage can. She then came off the middle ropes with a senton to crush the can around her. Michin further placed a table across the dumpster, but Piper Niven intervened sanitation worker uniform.

WWE Smackdown: Michin’s attempt to save Chelsea Green failed

Niven’s attempt to attack Michin was unsuccessful as she missed a hip attack maneuver. Green and Michin fought for position over the dumpster and Michin prevailed by finally powerbomb-ing Green through the table and into the dumpster. Michin then closed the dumpster on Chelsea Green, securing the win on WWE Smackdown.

This match was a long time coming as these two have been feuding with each other in recent weeks. Chelsea Green received praise for her work in the set up of this match by featuring in several vignettes that were filmed outside the WWE Smackdown taping which led to the messy showdown. Piper Niven also attacked Michin backstage, last week to complicate things.

WWE Smackdown marked one of the rare occasions that we’ve seen a dumpster match for the first time in two decades after the New Age Outlaws pushed a dumpster containing Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie off the stage on Raw.