Being the current top babyface figure of WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes essentially remains the number-one billing for the blue brand. The status will continue after the show finds its new home on the USA Network for the next few years starting from next week onward. To kick off the new journey, WWE is planning a big title match for the top superstar in the headliner spot.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Coody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a rematch for the WWE Title isn’t planned for next month’s Bad Blood PLE on October 5th. Rather, the current plan is to host that Undisputed Title bout on the September 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, which will mark the season premiere of WWE’s third brand on the USA Network after the shift from FOX.

As announced on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will respond to Solo Sikoa in a segment on WWE Smackdown to address the challenge already laid out for a title match by Sikoa.

WWE Smackdown: Solo Sikoa gunning for championship rematch

On last week’s WWE Smackdown, a video featuring the self-proclaimed Bloodline leader aired which stated that no matter who wins the WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin, he would be coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship.

“Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens — I don’t give a damn which one of you wins,” Sikoa said in a promo. “Because whoever is the champion after tomorrow, the Tribal Chief is coming for you.”

This past weekend at Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes went on to defeat Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Title in the opening match of the premium live event that went down in Berlin, Germany which now indicates that Sikoa will be waiting for him on WWE Smackdown and the champion will have an answer.

The current belief is that a confrontation between Sikoa and Rhodes on WWE Smackdown will set up a title match for next week. The last time these two were seen in a match was at SummerSlam when Rhodes secured the victory after Roman Reigns made his comeback to WWE, and took out Sikoa with a Superman punch.