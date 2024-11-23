The ongoing saga between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens continues on WWE Smackdown and it’s now been confirmed that the two will eventually collide in a rematch in the near future. However, the official announcement regarding the match is yet to come.

In an in-ring segment on the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens came face-to-face with Cody Rhode. Owens said what he did to Randy Orton is Rhodes’ fault. Kevin explained how he fought The Bloodline for 4 years when Roman Reigns tried to end his career. Despite this, he stood side-by-side with Roman to help him against the new Bloodline. This also came after he was in the ring for Cody at WrestleMania 40.

In response, Cody stated that teaming up with Roman had nothing to do with what Kevin did to Orton. Cody said Kevin is obsessed with being the face of WWE Smackdown and in the process, Kevin himself is holding him back. Cody also suggested that Kevin needs to stop thinking that everybody is against him.

Rhodes agreed to face Owens on WWE Smackdown, right there or in Owens’ home country of Canada at Survivor Series on November 30, or at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. Owens said that their rematch will happen on his terms and that the schedule will be announced, later. Owens ended his promo by saying that he hates Rhodes.

The Undisputed WWE Champion will also be in action on next week’s WWE Smackdown in a non-title match against Carmelo Hayes. This announcement came after Hayes told Rhodes in a backstage segment that what Kevin Owens said was the truth. In response, Cody shoved Carmelo to set up the match for next week where the women’s US title tournament will also continue.

WWE Smackdown November 29 episode match card

WWE Smackdown November 29 episode has already been taped following this week’s edition at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The officially announced match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title bout

– WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament quarterfinals: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. TBA