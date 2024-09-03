A major announcement came for the coming episode of WWE Smackdown on the latest episode of Monday Raw which will also be the final blue brand episode on FOX, this Friday. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will respond to Solo Sikoa in a segment to address the challenge already laid out for a title match by the Bloodline leader.

On last week’s WWE Smackdown, a video featuring Sikoa was aired which stated that no matter who wins the WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin, he would be coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship.

“Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens — I don’t give a damn which one of you wins,” Sikoa said in a promo on WWE Smackdown. “Because whoever is the champion after tomorrow, the Tribal Chief is coming for you.”

Moving on, Cody Rhodes went on to defeat Kevin Owens to retain the WWE title in the opening match of Saturday’s Bash in Berlin premium live event in Berlin, Germany which now indicates that Sikoa will be waiting for him on WWE Smackdown and the champion will have an answer.

The last time Rhodes and Sikoa were seen in a match was at SummerSlam when Rhodes secured the victory after Roman Reigns made his comeback to WWE, and took out Sikoa with a Superman punch. A couple of weeks later, Sikoa and his new version of The Bloodline put down Reigns after Jacob Fatu returned from a brief hiatus. The faction took out Reigns by powerbombing him through the announce table.

Apart from the potential future title match setup, Giovanni Vinci will make his return to WWE SmackDown, this Friday after staying away from action since an injury angle was filmed featuring Ludwig Kaiser and Imperium this April. Vinci then moved to the blue brand in the 2024 WWE Draft.

WWE Smackdown September 6 episode match card

WWE Smackdown September 6 episode takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and the announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team match featuring The Bloodline, DIY, and The Street Profits

– Giovanni Vinci returns

– Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa