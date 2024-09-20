WWE Smackdown has already headed to the USA Network starting from last week onward and there are reportedly some bigger plans waiting for the show. Following the footsteps of Monday Night Raw, the blue brand might also end up becoming a three-hour show going by the latest updates.

Starting in January 2025, WWE Raw will move to Netflix which marks the flagship program of the WWE becoming available on the OTT platform for the very first time. In return, the USA Network will extend WWE SmackDown to a three-hour show, according to the updates from WrestleVotes Radio.

This expansion will provide WWE SmackDown with an additional hour of airtime, bringing it similar to Raw’s format. The decision might become a significant step to keep WWE programming on the USA Network, which has been home to Raw for a long time.

In more updates from the source, WWE Smackdown might also become available on Netflix but there’s no concrete update available about it,

“The other big news here is there are rumors that once the show ends, it will be available on Netflix, which we haven’t heard elsewhere. Those are the internal talkings right now is that probably the day after Smackdown will be available on Netflix. But the real nugget here is that starting January 3, that show will be three hours.”

WWE Smackdown hosted its debut episode in 1999 in taped format and it initially aired on UPN before moving to The CW in 2006. Two years later, it was moved to MyNetworkTV before it found a new home on Syfy in 2010. USA Network then acquired the broadcast rights starting in 2016 but three years later, FOX signed a billion-dollar deal with the WWE to stream the program until this month. Five years later, it’s returned to the USA Network in a full-circle moment.

WWE Smackdown September 20 episode match card

The September 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, that’s tonight’s episode takes place at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and it’s coming up with the following match card,

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade

– Tag Team Match: Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Naomi (whoever between Bayley & Naomi gets the pinfall win, will receive a women’s title match at Bad Blood; On the contrary, whoever between them digests the pinfall loss will have to leave WWE SmackDown)

– Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes to appear