With WarGames coming up at Survivor Series 2024, Roman Reigns is in search of his Wise Man, Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown. In a change of circumstance, he was unable to connect to him which could reserve a significant twist in The Bloodline tale in the near future.

In the mid-portion of this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, The new Bloodline-led by Solo Sikoa faced off against Roman Reigns, The Usos & Sami Zayn. A brawl broke out between both sides that ended with the new Bloodline standing tall.

In a shocking moment, “Big” Bronson Reed joined the team of Solo Sikoa and attacked Roman Reigns from behind before finally putting him down with the Tsunami Splash. It was also revealed that Reed will be their 5th member for WarGames. After this segment, Jey Uso told his Tribal Chief to “make the call”.

In a backstage segment, Roman Reigns tried to make a phone call to Paul Heyman, but his phone number was not reachable which led him to get absolutely shocked. For years, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has exhibited his insightful thoughts on The Bloodline storyline but he’s been absent from WWE television since Wrestlemania XL.

Paul Heyman reportedly expected to join Roman Reigns

In the latest Backstage Pass Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes, an exclusive update about Paul Heyman’s potential return to WWE TV to join Roman Reigns as The Special Counsel was discussed. Apter shared that Heyman had recently attended The Big Event convention in Long Island, and teased his return, saying, “Soon enough.”

According to Apter, Heyman has been backstage at WWE shows in recent times but he wasn’t shown with Roman Reigns or The Bloodline on TV,

“Paul Heyman was at The Big Event convention this past Sunday in Long Island, and that was the question that everyone was asking. His answer was: ‘Soon enough.’ So he is, from what I understand, I haven’t seen him, but he is allegedly backstage at all the TV shows right now.”

For the time being, the upcoming WarGames match lineup remains the same – The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)