On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, the process of crowning the inaugural women’s United States Champion has finally been addressed as a tournament kicked off to determine the superstar that will create history in the coming weeks.

WWE CCO Triple H shared a photo of the tournament bracket on social media shortly before WWE SmackDown, last night. It was also announced that the first-ever United States Champion from the women’s side will be crowned at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 in Long Island, New York.

The first matchup of the tournament also took place on WWE SmackDown, with Bayley defeating B-Fab and Candice LeRae in a triple threat. Bayley pinned Fab to win the match and advance to the next round.

The Women’s United States Championship tournament first-round matches will continue on next week’s WWE SmackDown via another triple threat: Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport. The lineup for Raw has not been announced but the remaining matches in the tourney are: Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven, and Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez.

Saturday Night’s Main Event: Spoiler on WWE Specials Before Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Smackdown: Women’s US Title was introduced last week

On the November 8 episode of WWE Smackdown, the general manager of the show, Nick Aldis introduced the WWE Women’s United States Championship through a pre-taped vignette as the new design of the belt was also shown on TV. Declaring the belt’s introduction another opportunity for the WWE women’s division to showcase its talent, Aldis noted that the women will continue to “shatter glass ceilings.”

Rhea Ripley Expected To Be Back From Injury Before WWE Wrestlemania 41

With that, the women of the WWE will get a new mid-card belt to compete for, in the near future and this will also be a significant move in the women’s evolution process. There’s no update on whether this belt will be exclusive to the WWE Smackdown brand. As such, rumors are also there about WWE possibly debuting the women’s Intercontinental or Netflix championships for the Raw brand.

For the time being, both the female superstars from WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown brands have been inserted into the mix of the tournament. Even the women’s tag team champions and Miss Money in the Bank 2024 will also be competing in it.