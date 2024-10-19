Weekly episodes of WWE Smackdown continue to be a nightmare situation for Roman Reigns and his only ally left in the scene, Jimmy Uso. With no further backup available for the duo, they continue to suffer attacks at the hands of the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Last night, it happened despite the presence of Jey Uso on the Friday night show.

The October 18 episode of WWE Smackdown opened with a promo from Solo Sikoa where he claimed to be creating a bigger and stronger family, and that Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso couldn’t do anything about it. Jey Uso made a surprise appearance through the crowd and questioned what the point was for Solo to divide the family. Jey also warned Solo of the consequences when he sees him next in the ring.

In a backstage segment of WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso showed up at the arena and they eventually met Jey Uso who was leaving the building. Jey looked at Roman with disgust on his way out but Roman stopped him by saying that he was proud of Jey for his Intercontinental Championship win on Raw. “Man, no yeet,” was the short reply from Jey before leaving.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns acknowledged Solo Sikoa

As demanded by Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns was then out in the main event segment of WWE Smackdown and he also proceeded to say “I acknowledge you”. Solo wasn’t happy with it as he wanted Roman to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. Roman disagreed which led Solo to call out his Bloodline, and they brought out a beaten-down Jimmy Uso.

Solo then tried to attack Roman but he countered. On his own, Roman also took out Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu and focused on getting back the Ula Fala around her neck. The distraction cost The OTC, big-time.

This allowed Solo to make a comeback by hitting a low blow on Roman. The Bloodline then continued with a 4-on-1 assault on a helpless Roman. Solo further laid him out with 2 Samoan Spikes. Solo said that he’s The Tribal Chief because these people acknowledge him. WWE Smackdown then went off the air with The Bloodline standing tall over Roman’s fallen body.