Due to injury reasons, there’s been no companion for the reigning women’s tag team champion, Bianca Belair on WWE Smackdown over the past few weeks. When it appeared that she would eventually have to be stripped of the titles and new champions would be crowned, someone stepped up to the plate to keep the ongoing reign intact.

On the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair and Naomi approached General Manager Nick Aldis as he instructed Drew McIntyre to wait in his office. Aldis then informed Belair and Naomi that the investigation ongoing to find out Jade Cargill’s attacker several weeks ago had reached a dead end.

Aldis also told Belair that she would need to relinquish the Women’s Tag Team Championship on WWE Smackdown. But Naomi suggested becoming Belair’s new partner, and Aldis agreed to the proposition by saying that if that was the case, they needed to be prepared to defend the titles as early as the following week.

On the November 22 episode of WWE Smackdown, Jade Cargill was shown in a staged attack angle as she was shown backstage on the hood of a car attacked by a mystery assailant. As the camera caught her in that state, Belair jumped out of the ring and accompanied her on the way to the hospital in an ambulance. Thus, Cargill has since been written off the WWE TV storyline. Later, it was reported that Cargill had been dealing with a legit injury that needed her to be out of action.

The injury angle also caused Belair to get out of the inaugural women’s United States title picture. Chelsea Green won a triple-threat match against Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport to advance in the tournament on that night. On this week’s WWE Smackdown, she defeated Bayley in the semifinal and now she will face Michin’ in the finale match set for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As for the new pair of Belair and Naomi, they are also set for their first championship defense as a pair on next week’s WWE Smackdown. They will be teaming up against the WWE Women’s Champions Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in this match.