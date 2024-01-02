Will Ronda Rousey Return To MMA For A Super Fight At UFC 300 PPV?

Ronda Rousey has long been gone from the WWE but she’s not fully off from the wrestling scene after showing up on ROH for a couple of matches. There’s no update on whether she plans on continuing the wrestling stint by appearing in such independent promotions but admittedly she’s keen on focusing on her family life.

There have also been some ongoing speculations surrounding Ronda Rousey’s potential return to the UFC, particularly for a super fight at the UFC 300 PPV event in April 2024. Brock Lesnar was added to the mix after UFC President Dana White hinted at a surprise super fight for UFC 300 in a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated which didn’t reveal much details.

Conor McGregor was also ruled out from the scene by Dana after which the MMA fans speculated that Ronda Rousey was being dragged back to the scene. The rumor mill believes that UFC might have offered her substantial money to feature in a trilogy bout against Miesha Tate, her longtime rival.

“She Never Clicked For Me In WWE,” Ronda Rousey Blasted For Being Overrated In Pro-Wrestling

Ronda Rousey is keen on having a second child rather than a UFC fight

Per the reports of The Wrestling Observer, insights were provided into Ronda Rousey’s current stance to feature in a fight. The representatives from the former WWE Superstar’s part have communicated that she is not inclined to return to fighting inside the Octagon,

“This has led to talk of Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate going around, although everything we’ve heard from the Rousey side is that she is not interested in fighting again and was looking to have another child.”

The Baddest Woman on the Planet didn’t have a happy departure from the MMA circuit as she suffered back-to-back losses. Firstly, she suffered a knockout defeat at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 where she also lost the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title alongside an undefeated streak.

In her next bout at UFC 207 in December 2016, Ronda Rousey faced a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes. Despite these two bitter experiences, the former Raw Women’s Champion isn’t keen on making up these records by returning to the Octagon. As for her WWE career, she lost to Shayna Baszler at Summerslam 2023 which marked her last appearance in the company.