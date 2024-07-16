Rhea Ripley was the center of attention of this week’s Raw amid her return on TV just days before Summerslam 2024 and she is essentially coming for the women’s world title at the upcoming show which she never lost in the first place.

In the kick-off segment of this week’s episode of Raw, Dominik Mysterio attempted to reconcile with Ripley with Liv Morgan interrupting them. She said she didn’t see what Ripley saw in Dominik, but then after spending time with him, it all became real to her.

Ripley said that he will wait to fix things up with Dominik but less than three weeks away from Summerslam 2024, she can’t wait to get back something that belongs to hers and that’s the Women’s World Title. Morgan knew that the end game would be this, and she readily accepted Ripley’s challenge hoping that Dominik would be there in her corner for the match.

Dom’s efforts to get back on the same page with Ripley continued throughout this week’s Raw even during his match with Jey Uso. Morgan interfered during the match and created another compromising scene, going for a kiss when her Summerslam 2024 opponent came out, causing Morgan to retreat through the crowd.

After Dominik lost the match due to these distractions, Ripley told him backstage that she doesn’t belong to anyone, but Dominik belongs to her. She gave him a flower and left the scene to tease that they were a couple again.

Coming back before Summerslam 2024, Ripley was out of action from the WWE in-ring competition for three months after suffering an injury during a backstage brawl with Morgan. This also forced her to vacate the Women’s World Title in April shortly after Wrestlemania XL.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2024 premium live event takes place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. After this week’s Raw, the confirmed matches for the annual event are as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley