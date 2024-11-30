Jacob Fatu protected his strong TV character on this week’s Smackdown en route to a big advantage for his team at Survivor Series 2024. The new and heel Bloodline will now have the number advantage inside the WarGames structure on tonight’s PLE as they go up against the OG Bloodline.

In the main event of the November 29 episode of Smackdown, Jacob Fatu defeated Jey Uso to earn the WarGames Advantage for the match set for Survivor Series 2024. Fatu pinned Uso after delivering a Samoan Drop through the announce table followed by a top rope moonsault. Solo Sikoa hugged Fatu after the bout which marked Fatu’s first singles match on TV.

In the headliner match of Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event, the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos & Sami Zayn) will team up with CM Punk to compete against the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match. After last night, the new Bloodline will get to insert their team members in the first sequence, keeping the advantage by their side.

Survivor Series 2024: Update On The Rock’s Availability For Annual WWE PLE

In more news for Survivor Series 2024, Bayley has replaced women’s tag team champion Jade Cargill in the women’s WarGames Match. As officially announced on Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Bayley will be seen taking the babyface side after Cargill got sidelined through an injury angle that was shown, last week.

With reports of a real-life injury coming in, Cargill was seen lying on a car’s windshield, attacked by a mystery persona. Bayley then helped Bianca Belair defeat Nia Jax on Monday’s Raw after which WWE inserted Bayley into the WarGames match poster for Survivor Series 2024. The win from Raw also earned Belair’s team the order-of-entry advantage for tonight’s bout.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024: WWE Championship Match Set For December Show

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year from the main roster and it takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn) & CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) & Bronson Reed

– Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Bayley & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, & Candice LeRae

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

– Triple Threat for WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura