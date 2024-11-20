As his divorce situation with Nikki Bella keeps on becoming complex, Artem Chigvintsev is free to spend some time with the son he shares with the former WWE Superstar. It appears the father-son duo has recently shared some quality time with other family members being present at the scene.

In a report from E Online, it’s been revealed that the former Dancing With the Stars pro who already split from wife Nikki Bella in last August, was seen picking up his mother from the airport, accompanied by his 4-year-old son, Matteo.

“Why are we at the airport? We are picking up who?” Artem asked his son in a video shared through his Instagram Story in mid-November to which Matteo replied, “Grandma!” The baby boy was also seen running up to his grandmother as she arrived at the scene with her luggage. Artem also presented her with a bouquet as the two shared a hug.

In a previous episode from Nikki Bella Says I Do TV series, Artem previously shared the moment Matteo met his grandparents, Anna and Vladimir, for the first time in a 2023 episode. Initially, the two were forced to miss Matteo’s birth in 2020 due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artem Chigvintsev-Nikki Bella dealing with a divorce situation

Artem was arrested on August 29 in Napa Valley, California, on domestic violence charges, but prosecutors ultimately never filed any charges against him due to lack of evidence. Less than two weeks later, Nikki Bella filed for divorce after two years of marriage with the reason being irreconcilable differences. She also wanted sole custody of their son, Matteo.

Additionally, Nikki Bella also filed for a restraining order against Artem Chigvintsev after alleging that he “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present”. After allegedly being dropped from Dancing with the Stars, she accused Artem of not being in control of anger management.

In a counterclaim, Chigvintsev’s attorney provided a statement and claimed that he sought police protection from Nikki Bella’s aggressive nature on the day of the violent incident. As claimed in statements, Chigvintsev might not have been arrested on that August 29 night if she had revealed the truth.