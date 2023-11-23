AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Delivers First Con-Chair-To On November 22 Episode

Adam Copeland has long been patient not to go up against Christian Cage since arriving on AEW Dynamite almost two months ago. However, as the heinous actions of the current TNT Champion continue to increase, we wonder how long he can keep his cool. Then last night, Copeland finally showed his ruthless character that should keep Cage worried.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, TNT Champion Christian Cage declared that he and Nick Wayne did not lose at Full Gear. The only person who lost was Luchasaurus as he was pinned after receiving a Spear from Copeland. Christian then renamed Luchasaurus to Killswitch, a name that’s his finisher.

Cage also said that he is the son that he always wanted and Wayne will now be known as “The Prodigy” Nick Wayne whose mother came out on AEW Dynamite and tried to talk him out of the situation. Christian insulted her and advised her to leave the ring. Luchasaurus wanted to stand up against Christian, but Christian shoved him into Nick Wayne’s Mom.

AEW Dynamite: Luchasauras wanted to attack Nick Wayne’s mother

Christian then wanted to do the unthinkable and that’s to instruct Luchasauras to hit Wayne’s mother with a Con-Chair-To. Thankfully, Adam Copeland FKA Edge came out to stop the notorious act. He instantly took out Wayne with a Spear and delivered a big boot on Luchasauras.

Cage wanted to hit the scene but Copeland had chairs in hand. Cage retaliated from the scene as Copeland delivered yet another Spear on Wayne before finally hitting the Con-Chair-To on Wayne in front of his mother. This was the first time that Copeland hit his pendant maneuver on somebody since arriving on AEW TV.

Copeland came out on AEW Dynamite after picking up a win over Cage, Wayne, and Luchasauras at AEW Full Gear, where he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the heel trio. This also marked Copeland’s first AEW PPV match since signing with the company in October, following the expiration of his contract with WWE.

Since joining, Copeland has been vocal about joining the AEW brand to reunite with Cage but before the reunion happens, these two are seemingly ready to collide against each other in a singles contest, possibly at AEW Worlds End.