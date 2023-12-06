AEW Dynamite: Celebrity Guest To Announce Toni Storm On December 6 Episode

AEW Dynamite will return to Canadian territory for this week’s episode where two local heroes will battle it out in the main event. Besides, the AEW Women’s Championship will be on the line to be defended by the champion, Toni Storm who is putting great character work on TV. As a result, she will now receive special attention while making her entrance on the show for the title defense.

In a display of corporate structure, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will be teaming up with AEW to celebrate the Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will be doing the honor for the champion before her match against Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite that took place in Montreal.

A classic in the making! ✨ https://t.co/DBCVQeUbvz — TCM (@tcm) December 6, 2023

Hollywood blended with AEW for Toni Storm’s presentation

The big news was dropped by Tony Khan ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After AEW CEO’s announcement, TCM itself expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, and suggested that it’s a ‘classic in the making.’ This collaboration between AEW and TCM will add Hollywood glamour to the segment as well as the character of Toni Storm which is itself inspired by Hollywood movies.

For a long time now, Toni Storm’s journey as the AEW Women’s World Champion has been a tribute to classic Hollywood hits like ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ Her storytelling has been praised by fans and critics and even garnered attention from Ben Mankiewicz of TCM. Her overall act in AEW was awarded as a standout act which is the main reason behind her becoming a champion for the third time.

AEW Dynamite December 6 episode match card

AEW Dynamite as well as this week’s episode of Collision will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The confirmed match card for the show is given below,

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage defends against Adam Copeland

-AEW Women’s Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue

-AEW World Champion MJF and Samoa Joe vs. Two Masked Men From The Devil’s faction

-Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Jay Lethal

-Continental Classic Gold League Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe

-Continental Classic Gold League Match: RUSH vs. Jon Moxley

