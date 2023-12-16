“I Want To Wrestle Everybody, To Be Honest,” AEW Bombshell Makes Bold Claim

Mariah May is the latest signee to the All Elite Wrestling women’s division and she has been tagged along with the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. That’s the best that she could expect as performing with one of the top female stars of this generation would be upping her wrestling game to the next level. Besides, she has her own goal of competing for the best that her employer has to offer to prove her potential.

Mariah May has former champions on her wishlist as dream opponents

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mariah May was asked to namedrop a few of her colleagues whom she would like to go toe-to-toe with now that she’s in a bigger league than prior. In response, she revealed that two former champions and a current one are already there on her wishlist. Besides, she also wanted to share great stories on TV.

“I really want to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida, Kris Statlander. I want to wrestle everybody, to be honest,” Mariah May said. “I think Julia Hart and everything she’s doing is really cool, so I’d definitely love to cross paths with her in the future, not right now.

I’m obviously very preoccupied at the minute, but I think, in the future, I’d love to cross paths with her. I think that would be really cool. I can see a lot of things that I feel like are gonna be great matches, but more importantly, great stories.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Plans Between Mercedes Mone And AEW Are No Longer Working?

Mariah May has come to the AEW Dynamite programming a few weeks ago but she’s yet to wrestle a match for the company. However, she has since been involved in a budding storyline with Timeless Toni Storm, whom May has helmed as one of her major inspirations. Down the road, she can only hope to wrestle the three-time champion, as well if her wrestling game remains on the correct path.

Before coming to AEW Dynamite, Mariah May had already established her status by performing in the Japanese promotion, winning the Goddess of Stardom Championship with Club Venus stablemate Mina Shirakawa (as the combined tag team of Rose Gold). She also qualified for the 5*STAR Grand Prix, defeating the likes of Shirakawa and AZM.