“I Want To Wrestle Everybody, To Be Honest,” AEW Bombshell Makes Bold Claim

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • “I Want To Wrestle Everybody, To Be Honest,” AEW Bombshell Makes Bold Claim

All

WWE

“I Want To Wrestle Everybody, To Be Honest,” AEW Bombshell Makes Bold Claim

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM

“I Want To Wrestle Everybody, To Be Honest,&#8221; AEW Bombshell Makes Bold Claim

Mariah May is the latest signee to the All Elite Wrestling women’s division and she has been tagged along with the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. That’s the best that she could expect as performing with one of the top female stars of this generation would be upping her wrestling game to the next level. Besides, she has her own goal of competing for the best that her employer has to offer to prove her potential.

Mariah May has former champions on her wishlist as dream opponents

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mariah May was asked to namedrop a few of her colleagues whom she would like to go toe-to-toe with now that she’s in a bigger league than prior. In response, she revealed that two former champions and a current one are already there on her wishlist. Besides, she also wanted to share great stories on TV.

“I really want to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida, Kris Statlander. I want to wrestle everybody, to be honest,” Mariah May said. “I think Julia Hart and everything she’s doing is really cool, so I’d definitely love to cross paths with her in the future, not right now.

I’m obviously very preoccupied at the minute, but I think, in the future, I’d love to cross paths with her. I think that would be really cool. I can see a lot of things that I feel like are gonna be great matches, but more importantly, great stories.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Plans Between Mercedes Mone And AEW Are No Longer Working?

Mariah May has come to the AEW Dynamite programming a few weeks ago but she’s yet to wrestle a match for the company. However, she has since been involved in a budding storyline with Timeless Toni Storm, whom May has helmed as one of her major inspirations. Down the road, she can only hope to wrestle the three-time champion, as well if her wrestling game remains on the correct path.

Before coming to AEW Dynamite, Mariah May had already established her status by performing in the Japanese promotion, winning the Goddess of Stardom Championship with Club Venus stablemate Mina Shirakawa (as the combined tag team of Rose Gold). She also qualified for the 5*STAR Grand Prix, defeating the likes of Shirakawa and AZM.

 

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Mariah May

Toni Storm

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

Related Article
“I Want To Wrestle Everybody, To Be Honest,&#8221; AEW Bombshell Makes Bold Claim
“I Want To Wrestle Everybody, To Be Honest,” AEW Bombshell Makes Bold Claim

Dec 16, 2023, 6:09 PM

Was Britt Baker Ever A Part Of WWE NXT Before Coming To All Elite Wrestling?
Was Britt Baker Ever A Part Of WWE NXT Before Coming To All Elite Wrestling?

Dec 16, 2023, 1:43 PM

AEW Star Tay Melo Shares Photos Of Her Baby With Heartfelt Post
AEW Star Tay Melo Shares Photos Of Her Baby With Heartfelt Post

Dec 14, 2023, 2:12 PM

AEW Worlds End 2023: New Championship Match Added To December PPV
AEW Worlds End 2023: New Championship Match Added To December PPV

Dec 14, 2023, 11:52 AM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Edition Update From Dynamite
AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Edition Update From Dynamite

Dec 14, 2023, 11:47 AM

WWE Star Liv Morgan Spotted With AEW’s CJ Perry And MJF At Iron Claw Premiere
WWE Star Liv Morgan Spotted With AEW’s CJ Perry And MJF At Iron Claw Premiere

Dec 13, 2023, 7:10 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy